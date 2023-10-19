Pensacola man wanted for murder since May located, arrested in fatal hotel lobby shooting

A Pensacola man wanted since May in a fatal Days Inn shooting was arrested Thursday by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies.

Devon Smith, 28, was booked into Escambia County Jail for second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty toward a child and a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Smith is accused of gunning a man down in the lobby of Days Inn on Lavelle Highway back in May after seeing someone he'd had previous disagreements with, according to Escambia Sherriff Chip Simmons.

"They didn't know they were both staying there, but when they saw each other in the lobby they began a disagreement that stems from what we understand as a previous disagreement," Simmons said following the incident. "During that argument, Devon Smith pulled out a handgun from his waistband and he shot the victim four times."

Simmons said after the shooting Smith fled the hotel.

Simmons also said that the victim was currently on bond for a homicide charge in 2022. The sheriff told the News Journal that deputies entered the victim's hotel room and found "two firearms, two pounds of marijuana, some cocaine, some fentanyl, some pills and about $6,000 cash."

Smith is held in Escambia County Jail without bond, jail records indicate.

