Pensacola man wanted in October Escambia County homicide arrested in Lake County

A Pensacola man wanted in connection with the Oct. 29 homicide of a man on Medford Avenue was arrested Saturday by police in Eustis, Florida.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jacob Colville during a traffic stop, charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, armed trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced.

"During a search of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a backpack with makeup and a hat with an attached wig," an ECSO Facebook post stated. "Colville had used the makeup to cover his tattoos."

The shooting: ESCO investing death of man found shot multiple times in Pensacola home

The previous arrests: Pensacola woman arrested as principal to Medford Ave homicide, alleged gunman still wanted

Colville is the last of three suspects to be arrested in the incident that occurred in the area of Medford and Fremont avenues shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

ECSO deputies found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness to the incident told authorities that on Oct. 29, Colville and Lawrence Bonner Jr., 44, came to the home and allegedly "swept" the residence looking for the victim.

"The witness stated he was in the living room and observed after the first two gunshots Colville walking backwards out of the room with two guns drawn," the report states. "The witness stated immediately after, (victim) began limping out of the room bleeding from his leg and chest stating, 'Call 911.'"

Colville then allegedly shot him "a few additional times" until the victim collapsed on the floor. The witness said Colville and Bonner both left the residence.

On Nov. 1, the ECSO announced Bonner had been arrested and charged as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

Story continues

Two days after the ECSO announced Bonner's arrest, the agency announced the arrest of 22-year-old Alyssa Marie Blackburn, charging her as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder. An arrest report states she is the person who contacted the ECSO to report the man was shot inside his home.

Breaking news: SRSO uses bloodhounds to track individual shot by Navarre homeowner

Although her exact statements were redacted, an arrest report indicates Blackburn gave investigators an account of events that conflicted with the statements of other witnesses.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said authorities are awaiting Colville's extradition to Escambia County, but said it may take time as Colville's four additional charges will be prosecuted in Lake County.

The News Journal reached out to the Eustis Police Department for comment but did not receive an answer.

According to Lake County Jail records, Colville remains in custody on $64,000 bond.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man charged in Escambia County homicide found in Lake County