Pensacola man wanted for Saturday murder arrested in Alabama and awaits extradition

A Pensacola man suspected of killing another person Saturday was found and arrested in Roanoke, Alabama.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced 24-year-old Isaiah Collie was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting another man in the chest in the 3400 block of North Tarragona Street.

"There was a male victim, (and) he was shot once in the chest," said ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis. "The suspect fled ... and he was found in Alabama."

Lewis said the shooting stems from an argument the two had with each other.

Collie is being held in Randolph County Jail in Alabama without bond on a fugitive from justice charge, according to jail records. He is awaiting extradition to Escambia County.

This is a developing story.

