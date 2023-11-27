Pensacola man wanted for wife's homicide found in Panama City, awaiting extradition

The 36-year-old Pensacola man suspected of killing his wife the day before Thanksgiving has been found and arrested in Panama City.

Darryl Jerome Walker was wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office since Wednesday for the murder of his 35-year-old wife.

The ECSO says law enforcement in Panama City found him and made the arrest on Saturday.

Walker flees murder scene: ECSO says Pensacola man fatally shot his wife the day before Thanksgiving

Local deputies received reports of a gunshot on the 12000 block of Meadson Road around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Walker's wife dead with a gunshot wound.

The ECSO says Walker fled the scene before deputies arrived at the home.

Walker is awaiting extradition back to Escambia County where he will face homicide charges.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man wanted for wife's murder arrested in Panama City