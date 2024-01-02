What are Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeve's top priorities for 2024? Here's the list

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he's entering 2024 with a focus on executing the numerous projects he began or inherited in 2023.

Completing the new park at Bruce Beach, obtaining funding to acquire and demolish the old Baptist Hospital, issuing the city's first modern request for proposal for an affordable housing redevelopment of the Pensacola Motor Lodge, updating the Fricker Community Center, revisiting the grant request for a Children's Resource Center, updating the design of the Hollice T. Williams stormwater and greenway park, conducting a city-wide strategic plan and starting and completing construction on the new headquarters for American Magic are just a few of the to-do items on Reeves' list for 2024.

"We've got a lot of irons in the fire, and that's a big testament to our staff," Reeves said. "We've got those irons in the fire, now it's time to execute on those. Half the fun is, is getting the grant money or getting a big project that can be transformational for the city. And the other half is seeing it through."

Two of the biggest projects that will dominate the first three months of the new year are obtaining funding from the Florida Legislature for the $18 million Baptist Hospital demolition and the $70 million Pensacola International Airport terminal expansion.

Pensacola and Baptist Hospital have been in negotiations for months for Baptist to donate its legacy Moreno campus to the city and help the city obtain funding for the demolition cost. The city has discussed using the land for mixed income housing.

Reeves said earlier this month the negotiations are still ongoing, but they haven't come to an agreement on the level of indemnification of the city if environmental pollution is found on the 50-acre site.

Reeves said, however, both sides are committed to sending a letter of intent of donation to the Florida Legislature to allow any funding request to move forward.

"With all the environmental questions and back and forth, we want to get something ready to go as it pertains to ensuring that our delegation knows, and folks at Tallahassee know, that that we are in alignment on this," Reeves said on Dec. 12.

While a lot of attention has been focused on the Baptist Hospital funding, Reeves has said the top priority for the legislative session is obtaining the funding needed for the airport expansion.

Passenger traffic at the airport has increased 87% since 2013, according to the city, and as of early November the 2023 passenger count was approximately 2.65 million travelers – with the busy holiday travel season yet to come. The new airport expansion is intended to help keep up with the growth and is planned to include a larger security area, five new gates (which will increase the airport’s capacity by almost 50%) and new concessions.

The city is hoping to obtain a large portion of the funding from state and federal grants, and the more funding the city can obtain, the fewer bonds it will need when it comes time for construction.

In 2024, the city will also complete the construction of Bruce Beach Park, which will likely be the city's only large-scale construction project for the year.

Related: With $72M in grants, record downtown & airport visitors, Reeves keeping pedal down in year 2

The $12.5 million project has been in the works for years, with the first phase of construction beginning in 2022. The city rolled right into the second phase in 2023, and the entire project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Reeves said it's possible the first phase, which is largely complete, could open to the public before the second phase is complete if the city can install a "Portland Loo," a modular public toilet.

"No promises on that yet, but that is something that we're looking into," Reeves said.

Reeves said he's shifting his administration to an "execution mindset" for 2024.

"We will be judged in 2024 about the type of progress we make on those things that we've started," Reeves said. "And so I've shifted my priority. We don't necessarily need as many new things going on. We've got to make sure that we see these great things through."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola airport, Baptist land deal, Bruce Beach top of mind for 2024