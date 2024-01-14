Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves names new city attorney

After a 10-month vacancy, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has named a new city attorney.

Reeves announced Jan. 9 that he'd selected attorney Adam Cobb as the new city attorney.

Cobb's appointment will be voted on by the City Council on Thursday.

Cobb, a Pensacola native, is joining the city from the Emmanuel, Sheppard and Condon law firm, where he has worked since 2016 on real estate and local government law. Cobb was involved in the 2018 lawsuit challenging the state and city's project to locate a fish hatchery at Bruce Beach. The lawsuit played a critical role in the decision to cancel that project and make Bruce Beach a public park.

Before Cobb moved back to Pensacola in 2016, he was an attorney with two law firms in Indianapolis, Indiana, which focused on real estate law.

Cobb has also served as a board member on the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board.

"In my conversations with him, he's someone who's doing this because he cares about the community," Reeves when announcing the appointment. "This is where he was born and raised, and obviously, that resonates with me because I'm doing this because I care about this community. It's not because I need to do it. It's because I want to do it to make this a better place to live."

The city attorney position has been vacant since Reeves asked for the resignation of the former city attorney, Charlie Pepper, in March.

Since March, the city has relied on its staff of two assistant city attorneys, as well as contracted attorneys, to provide legal services for the city.

The position of city attorney is required under the city charter and is the only staff position that cannot be terminated by the mayor without City Council approval.

Reeves said if the council confirms Cobb's appointment, he should start as the city attorney on Feb. 5.

