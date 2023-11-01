Pensacola mom charged with child abuse after toddler found with skull and rib fractures

A Pensacola mother pleaded not guilty to child abuse Monday after her 22-month-old daughter suffered multiple broken bones, internal and external injuries earlier this year.

Susan Hale, 27, submitted her not guilty plea to one count of aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony, after hospital personnel noted the child's "egregious injuries" likely obtained on June 15 or 16.

"A female child of 22 months was transported by ambulance to the hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest with multiple external and internal injuries, extensive hair loss, sores on her scalp, facial bruising, intraoral injuries ... and multiplanar scattered lesions consistent with inflicted burns," Hale's arrest report says. "The internal injuries included intracranial bleeding, skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages, spinal fractures, rib fractures and a liver laceration."

The report noted that medical documents described the child's injuries as "inflicted, non-accidental trauma and child mistreatment rather than by accident."

Hale told law enforcement that she took her daughter to Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Care on June 15 to receive a temporary splint for a previous injury and was supposed to go to Studer Family Children's Hospital the next day for a permanent cast.

On June 16, Hale says she went to Starbucks and noticed her child didn't want "a cake pop as she normally would." After that, Hale says her daughter went "limp."

"Susan lowered her rear-view mirror to see (her daughter) screaming and then saw (her) go limp," the report says. "Susan said, from the driver's seat of her vehicle, she pulled (the child) from her car seat and placed her on her back on the center console of the vehicle, between the two front seats. Susan said she called 911 and began performing CPR."

The report says Hale "had no explanation" for her daughter's injuries and denied her daughter's injuries arose from an accidental fall. She also told law enforcement her child was only in her or the child's grandmother's care for the previous week and had no contact with Hale's boyfriend.

After deputies obtained a search warrant for Hale's phone records, a deputy trained to examine phone information said the timeline Hale provided was not accurate, and she had frequently spent time at her boyfriend's home on June 15 and 16. He has not been charged in the incident.

Hale's child was transferred from the hospital to a local medical foster home for long-term care, where she has made limited recovery.

"Since June 16, 2023, (the child's) hair has nearly fully grown back, and her body is free of bruising," the report says. "It has been approximately four months since (the child) was hospitalized and she remains in a persistent vegetative state with a grim prognosis for meaningful recovery."

Hale has remained in Escambia County Jail on $750,000 bond since her arrest Oct. 23. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in state prison.

