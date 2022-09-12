Pensacola mother arrested for allegedly overdosing child so they could 'go to heaven'

A Pensacola woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly forcing her child to overdose on pills before attempting to kill herself.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies charged 30-year-old Alexandria Weinrich with aggravated child abuse after she forced her child to overdose on a combination of Weinrich's bipolar and Tourette syndrome medication Sept. 6, according to her arrest report.

The report notes that a local hospital contacted Department of Child and Families investigator Sharlyn Schauvin, telling her that Weinrich consumed Abilify and Clonidine "in an attempt to kill herself."

Weinrich also forced her child "to take the medications in attempt to have her overdose with her so they could both see Jesus," the report notes.

"Schauvin stated that Weinrich has bi-polar disorder and tourettes and takes Abilify and Clonidine to treat it," the arrest report says.

The child told authorities Weinrich told her "they were going to take the pills so they could go to heaven." The child said "Weinrich gave her (the pills) and had her drink water and chew the pills."

As of Monday morning, Weinrich was being held in the Escambia County Jail on $150,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline which provides confidential 24/7 support by dialing 9-8-8.

