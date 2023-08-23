Pensacola Mugs & Jugs bar issues statement after fatal shooting in parking lot

Pensacola bar Mugs & Jugs issued a statement via Facebook Wednesday offering condolences to the family of a woman who was fatally shot in their parking lot.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12000th block of Scenic Highway early Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting. Deputies located the victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Christian Ketchup, 25, was arrested for second-degree homicide in the shooting, according to jail records,

In a statement, Mugs & Jugs representatives wrote they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by the incident and identified the victim in the shooting as Tierra Binion.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for the family of Tierra Binion and an immense loss for the Pensacola community," the bar's Facebook post said.

The statement said the bar "will not be sharing sensitive information with the public as we are cooperating with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department’s active investigation."

Mugs & Jugs also wrote they will be closed the remainder of Wednesday and asked community members to not harass their employees over the situation.

"We also sympathize with concerned citizens who feel the need to express their anger and frustration with the situation," the release says. "At this time we ask that these individuals refrain from any aggressive action or harassment of our employees. We ask for the patience of the community as we continue to work with local law enforcement on our next steps."

The ECSO is searching for multiple witnesses in Wednesday morning's fatal Mugs & Jugs shooting.

In responses to the post, several people criticized the bar and called for it to remain closed until there are stronger security measures in place.

In an unrelated incident at the bar on Sunday, a person was stabbed in the thigh and forearm during an altercation, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim, identified by ECSO as the instigator in the incident, was transported to the hospital with minor wounds, and the stabbing was ruled self defense after the victim declined to press charges.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances of Wednesday's shooting and the ECSO is still searching for multiple witnesses in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-4330-STOP.

