Pensacola native gives gaming joy to sick children at Christmas

Brett Winter, whose name even sounds like a character from a Hallmark Christmas movie, has a mission to deliver holiday cheer to those who need it most − sick children in the hospital during the holly-jolly "best time of the year."

Winter, 23, and his WinterWonders Gaming Foundation refurbishes handheld video game consoles and later delivers them for use at children's hospitals. In late November, Winter delivered consoles and games to the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

"I know it's not life changing, but I know it's something that might help these children at least a little bit," said Winter, a 2018 Pensacola High School International Baccalaureate program graduate who also attended the Creative Learning Academy. "I reached out to see if there if there would be any interest from hospitals and doctors I talked with. I got some good feedback and just did it."

Winter currently lives in Tallahassee where he is a medical researcher at Florida State University. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida in 2022 and hopes to start medical school − he's not sure where yet − in August.

Brett Winters delivers refurbished video game consoles the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

"I think it's pretty cool what he's doing, and he's using his unique skills as an engineer to give back to the community," said Dr. Michael Ullman of Pensacola, whom Winter calls "a mentor."

"He was already (refurbishing game consoles) for fun already, so this is also a bridge in his desire to become a doctor and that's helping patients," Ullman added.

Winter said he started refurbishing handheld gaming consoles during the COVID pandemic.

"I started picking up hobbies and at the time I was getting more into the medical side of my career and losing some of my engineering activities," he said. He saw a video on fixing damaged gaming devices and figured, "I bet I can do that."

He purchased some equipment online and began switching out different parts, learning more and more about the systems.

"I started playing them," Winter said. "I ended up with a lot of extras around the house."

Hence, WinterWonders Gaming Foundation.

"I'm hoping it can be a little escape for the children," he said. "I have the engineering background and now I'm transferring into the world of medicine."

This venture is, after all, about helping those in medical need, and sometimes a little distraction and a little fun be exactly what the children need for a few moments or hours.

"We are grateful for Mr. Winter's donation and his time and talent spent restoring and refurbishing this equipment," said Amanda Soldani, a certified child life specialist at the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. "(The consoles and games that were also donated) will be used to provide positive distraction and alternative focus from the hospital environment. Our patients have enjoyed being able to focus on something other than their illness and hospitalization."

Winter is currently preparing a package of gaming systems for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and plans on donating to more hospitals, though his research and, eventually his medical career, take precedence.

He said donations will help him purchase more used systems and supplies, though he is content to do it on his own.

"He's not one to toot his own horn," Ullman said. "But he's done a cool thing - helping people."

