Pensacola native sentenced to federal prison for Jan. 6 Capitol breach actions

Jesus D. Rivera, center, leaves the federal courthouse in downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

A federal court in Washington, D.C. sentenced Pensacola native Jesus Rivera to federal prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

The 38-year-old man will spend eight months in federal prison followed by 12 months of supervised release, according to court documents, and he is ordered to pay $500 in restitution following his June 17 guilty verdict.

"Such a sentence protects the community, promotes respect for the law, and deters future crime by imposing restrictions on his liberty as a consequence of his behavior, while recognizing his acceptance of responsibility for his crime," wrote U.S. attorney Matthew Graves in the sentencing memorandum.

A screenshot from a Facebook Live video that prosecutors say Jesus Rivera uploaded to his Facebook account Jan. 6 while inside the U.S Capitol.

Rivera was convicted after a two-day bench trial of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

"While filming, Defendant proclaimed to his audience, 'Patriots are going crazy. Let's get out there,'" the ruling document said. "Shortly after, and before the stairway line fell, (the Metropolitan Police Department) was, in Rivera's words, 'shooting pepper spray and stuff.'"

This screenshot taken from a Status Coup YouTube video appears to show Tristan Stevens allegedly grabbing riot gear from police as part of a violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rivera is the first of two Pensacola men to be sentenced after a guilty verdict from their involvement on Jan. 6. The second man, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens, was found guilty of:

Four felony counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers

One felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder

One misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

One misdemeanor count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

One misdemeanor count of committing an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds

Stevens has not been sentenced, but court records indicate an order was submitted to the federal court Sept. 13 requesting sentencing recommendations.

