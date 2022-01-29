Pensacola needs comprehensive approach to solving workforce shortage | Guestview

Colin Warren-Hicks’ recent article, ‘Pensacola labor shortage taking toll across the board’ provided an important analysis of the challenges we are experiencing with our local job market. The pandemic has significantly, and likely permanently, changed the landscape for employers and workers in ways few could have anticipated. I hear about the worker shortage daily from business owners and managers who are desperate for new hires. The question now is “What do we do about it”?

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, there was much concern about our economy and what economic recovery might look like. Some financial “experts” predicted that a full economic recovery would not take place for three to four years. Fortunately, due to strong leadership from our state government and our ever-resilient local business community, we have recovered much faster.

The pre-pandemic unemployment rate in Escambia County was 3.4 %, which almost immediately spiked to a pandemic high 12.6% in April 2020. We have since recovered and based on the latest data our unemployment rate has dropped back down to 3.7%. While this is great news, we are now back in the situation of having more open jobs than we have qualified people to fill them.

At the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, we are bringing experts together to develop strategies to address the employment challenges facing our businesses. As we have held these initial discussions, there is a realization that there is no easy answer to this problem. That being said, we are going to continue to work toward solutions that will help our businesses and our community.

Through the Greater Pensacola Chamber Foundation, we recently released our Pensacola 2030 blueprint. This blueprint was developed over the past year with input from stakeholders throughout the community with workforce as one of the five areas of focus in the Pensacola 2030. Our initial work focused on gathering data to establish a baseline of where we are right now with our workforce. We then worked to develop goals that we want our community to achieve by the year 2030. You can find our Pensacola 2030 blueprint at pensacolachamber.com/pensacola-2030/.

The workforce goals that we have established in the Pensacola 2030 blueprint have a cradle-to-career perspective and address everything from ensuring that current residents looking for jobs have access to training opportunities to preparing the workforce of the future with goals for even our youngest students. This comprehensive approach is essential as we look to fill any gaps that exist in our current workforce ecosystem.

But we have immediate workforce needs that are facing our local businesses. I hear about this on a daily basis from business owners and managers in literally every professional field. Hospitals need doctors and nurses, information technology firms need employees with specific training, the construction and contracting industry need skilled workers. I even hear from law firms that are desperate for attorneys! Every industry in our region is confronted with this reality and is desperate for help.

The solutions to this problem will take input and assistance from all facets of our community: businesses, the education community, non-profits, local government, and job seekers. We need a comprehensive approach that addresses immediate employment needs while also making adjustments to educational and training programs that will help provide new workers. This challenge provides the opportunity to reimagine workforce development in our community.

While it might be easy to minimize our local jobs and workforce struggles by saying this employment issue is a problem that exists nationally, which it does, it is our job at the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce to address and solve problems for our community. This will be an ongoing community effort. I invite you to join us and be a part of the solution.

Todd Thomson is president/CEO of Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce.

