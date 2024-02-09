Pensacola News Journal Headlines: Here's what you'll find in the news Friday
Details on the latest offers for Escambia County-owned property OLF 8 in Beulah, and our 14 favorite places to enjoy pizza on National Pizza Day.
Details on the latest offers for Escambia County-owned property OLF 8 in Beulah, and our 14 favorite places to enjoy pizza on National Pizza Day.
Amazon's Ring is raising the price of its cheapest Basic subscription, following similar bumps by Google and others.
A year ago, there was speculation the Chiefs head coach would step down after this season. But key figures in the organization seem confident Reid will stick around.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election, which is open to all voters.
“You need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”
Since Apple launched the Vision Pro last Friday, I’ve been hammering home the importance of immersive content. When Tim Cook unveiled the first Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 6, the product was met with some blank stares. It took Apple a few years to really hone in on fitness as the device’s single biggest driver.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The Lakers great and basketball icon was honored in a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.
From Taylor Swift concerts to Super Bowl parties, the Swelce romance has been great for family bonding.
García followed up his historic postseason with a contract extension.
Slip on this cozy, slouchy number with a 13,000-person fan club and thank us later.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
The classic vanilla fragrance has the staying power of much pricier brands, fans say.
OG Anunoby was traded to the Knicks by the Raptors in late December.
This little charmer holds small dishes like French onion soup, mac and cheese and so much more. Plus, it's so cute!
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
CalHFA provides several programs to help first-time home buyers pay for down payments and closing costs.
You'll spend a mere $5 for a set of 15 treatments — that's less than 35 cents apiece!
Beverley confirmed the trade on social media.
The major champion lived every golfer's nightmare Thursday morning.
The Sixers are getting some much-needed help.