Pensacola non-profit recognized on prestigious list

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola non-profit has been recognized on a list of the top ministries.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission, a non-profit focusing on providing shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness and addiction, announced that they were recognized on MinistryWatch’s “Shining Lights” list.

According to MinistryWatch’s website, to achieve a spot on the “Shining Light” list, a ministry “must have earned a 5-star rating on MinistryWatch’s 5-star Financial Efficiency rating, and must receive an ‘A’ Transparency Grade.”

In their announcement, mission officials said this recognition serves as “a testament to Waterfront Rescue Mission’s unwavering dedication to transparency, accountability, and financial efficiency.”

To learn more about Waterfront Rescue Mission and the services they provide, visit https://waterfrontmission.org/how-we-help/. To find the ratings of other ministries, visit MinistryWatch’s Compare Ministries page.

