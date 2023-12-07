Pensacola not slowing down on red light camera ordinance

Pensacola is moving closer to trying a red light traffic camera pilot program, with the City Council set to vote on whether to approve the idea next week.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves announced last month that he wanted to launch a red light traffic pilot program at some of the city's most dangerous intersections.

The City Council will take the first of two required votes at its Dec. 14 meeting to pass an ordinance allowing red light traffic cameras in the city.

The new ordinance follows Florida law on red light traffic cameras and procedures for resolving disputes. State law sets the fine for red light traffic camera violations at $158 with $45 going to the local government.

The ordinance requires that notice of a violation be mailed within 30 days of the incident and the owner of the vehicle will have 60 days to respond by either paying the $158 fine or requesting a hearing before city-appointed magistrate.

If the magistrate rules against the vehicle owner, the owner will have to pay $250 in court costs on top of the $150 fine, but if the magistrate finds the citation isn't valid, the vehicle owner pays nothing. The vehicle owner can also appeal the magistrate's ruling to the circuit court under state law.

The city has not officially named which intersections will be part of its pilot program, but a report earlier this year identified the top three worst intersections as Ninth Avenue and Airport Boulevard, Ninth Avenue and Bayou Boulevard, and Davis Highway and Fairfield Drive.

"If you just take those three intersections, and you add all of those up, over 10 years of time, there's one wreck every three days— a wreck, not run a red light — a wreck every three days at those three intersections," Reeves said in October. "Again, that's a sample size of 10 years."

A second vote will be required in January before the new ordinance can go into effect.

