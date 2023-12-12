Pensacola will have a new parking app on Jan. 1 as the city makes the switch to ParkMobile.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said Tuesday that anyone wanting to use a smartphone application to pay for city parking in downtown Pensacola will be able to use the ParkMobile app on that date.

"We think the outcome here is a much easier user experience in terms of finding where you're parking, to the transaction itself."

The transition is the fourth time the smartphone app for downtown parking has changed since 2018, but this time the city hopes to stick with it as ParkMobile is widely used by cities across the U.S.

"If you do travel anywhere, there's a good chance that you may already have it on your phone," Reeves said.

The current app, PARKPensacola operated by Flowbird, will continue operating as the city works to get the word out that ParkMobile is the preferred platform to use on a smartphone.

"As we see those transactions on the old app go down far enough, we'll make the full switch," Reeves said.

The new app was recommended by the city's parking consultant Philip Olivier in October, along with other changes, such as increasing the price for parking in designated areas from $0.50 an hour to $1 an hour.

The new app will carry a $0.25 transaction fee as opposed to a $0.16 fee with the PARKPensacola app, however, the app has a high functionality rating and is used by many other Florida municipalities, according to Olivier's reports.

Reeves has previously said the parking app would be the first change, and other changes, such as increasing the hourly rate, would not happen until after the switch was made.

"It will go fully active for us on Jan. 1, but it can be downloaded now," Reeves said. "So, you don't have to wait until Jan. 1 to get the app."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: New Pensacola parking app ParkMobile will launch Jan. 1