Pensacola passes 'public safety' ordinance aimed at panhandlers

A new "public safety" ordinance that cracks down on panhandling is set to go into effect next week after the Pensacola City Council approved it Thursday night.

The council voted 6-1 in the second of two required votes to pass the new ordinance, with Councilman Charles Bare as the dissenting vote. The first vote in December passed unamiously.

The panhandling ordinance makes it illegal for anyone to stand in a median without intending to cross the road or engage in any "physical interaction" with a vehicle on the road.

Violating the ordinance can mean a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail, or both.

While the ordinance never mentions panhandling directly, the activity described in the ordinance clearly describes panhandling. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in December the focus was to improve public safety and not crack down on panhandling.

"The common denominator in any form − it doesn't matter what your age is, it doesn't matter your gender, it doesn't matter your race − stopping a vehicle in an active roadway as a pedestrian or standing in an intersection as a pedestrian is unsafe for yourselves and others," Reeves said. "That's why this ordinance being passed would be a positive step for our community."

Pensacola has tried and failed before to enact regulations on panhandling. In 2017, Pensacola passed a panhandling ban that was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida on free speech grounds. The city ultimately repealed the ordinance as part of an agreement with the ACLU to end the lawsuit.

Pensacola's new proposed ordinance appears similar to one passed in Jacksonville last year and has not faced any legal challenges.

The only member of the public who spoke on the ordinance Thursday was Larry Downs Jr., a regular at public meetings who opposes most government regulations.

Bare, who was the only council member to speak on the ordinance, said he could not support the it because he believed was too broad and ambiguous.

"I still don't know exactly what is prohibited," Bare said. "If I'm out there with a sign running for office, I'm expressing my First Amendment rights, so is someone who's panhandling. If someone rolls down their window and the panhandler steps forward to take something out of the window, they're at fault. But by the nature of this ordinance, the person driving the vehicle is not at fault for rolling down their window."

Bare said he supported giving law enforcement the tools they needed, but in this case, it needed to be more specific.

"I think this one is a little bit too broad for my tastes," Bare said.

