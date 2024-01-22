Pensacola passes red light camera ordinance, but hits brakes on installation. Here's why

A new ordinance that allows Pensacola to operate red light traffic cameras is now on the books, but the city is waiting to see what happens in Tallahassee before moving forward.

The City Council approved a new ordinance Thursday allowing red light traffic cameras and a contract with Novoaglobal Inc. to install the cameras in a unanimous vote.

The cameras are now set to go up this summer at five intersections, but Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said earlier this month he is watching a bill in Tallahassee that seeks to prohibit red light cameras.

Reeves said the city is not spending any taxpayer dollars to install the cameras.

"I've let our staff know we aren't going to expend any funds on our side of things until we see what happens in (the legislative) session," Reeves said.

Reeves said if the bill does pass and cameras are installed, under its agreement with Novoaglobal, the city won't have to pay for anything.

Reeves has previously said the intersections selected have been observed as the worst in the city in terms of number of crashes and motorists running red lights.

