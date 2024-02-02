Pensacola plans to increase parking ticket fines. Here's how much it's going to cost you.

Pensacola is moving forward with its parking reform plan with a new ordinance that raises parking fines for the first offense.

Right now, a first-time fine on a parking ticket in a 12-month period is $10; with a second offense, the fine rises to $20, $40 for a third, and $100 for all further offenses.

Under the proposed ordinance, the fine would increase to $25 for the first and second offense in a 12-month period, and for any additional offense, the fine would be $50, though the ordinance adds a cap of $200 in total fines a person can be charged in a 12-month period.

The ordinance deletes language setting the parking rate for city-owned parking at $0.50 an hour, which would make setting the parking rates part of the City Council's budget process, according to Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.

The mayor has previously said the city plans to change the parking rates from $0.50 an hour to $1 an hour when other parking reforms are firmly in place, such as the city's new mobile parking app, which rolled out in January.

In its first month, the city recorded 10,829 transactions on the new app and has only received two complaints, both of which were addressed, according to Pensacola Parking Services Director Lissa Dees.

The city announced it would phase out its old mobile parking app, Park Pensacola, on April 1.

The changes being implemented are based on recommendations made by parking consultant Philip Olivier last year.

Olivier produced a separate report on parking fines that noted that based on data compared to other cities, Pensacola's fine of $10 is not high enough to "effectively influence driver behavior toward consistent compliance with parking policies."

Olivier recommended that the fine be increased to at least $24.45.

Reeves said increasing the fines will increase compliance with parking rules as the city looks to provide its parking enforcement to private lot owners.

Reeves has said that one of the biggest issues with parking downtown is the confusion between the city's public lots and spaces and private-owned lots.

Reeves said there are some private lot owners interested in having the city provide parking enforcement on their lots.

"(With city enforcement) there's no more booting," Reeves said. "There's no more tickets that have no enforcement with (fake) city seals on them that don't represent any city, or that say municipal parking on the bottom when they're not coming from the city. All of that confusion is what, in a lot of ways, has gotten us here."

The Pensacola City Council will vote on the new ordinance at its next regular meeting Thursday.

