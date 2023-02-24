Pensacola police arrest 2 more suspects in 2022 Pelican's Nest shooting that injured 5

The Pensacola Police Department announced Friday morning officers arrested two additional suspects in the June 2022 Pelican's Nest shooting where five people were injured.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Martin Eugene Hendricks and 29-year-old Shaquille O'neal Calhoun, charging both with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hendricks also picked up an additional charge of shooting or throwing of a deadly missile.

"We don't anticipate any further arrests in this case," PPD spokesman Mike Wood said in the release.

According to jail records, Calhoun was arrested Feb. 2 while Hendricks was arrested Thursday night.

The nightclub shooting took place just after midnight on June 18, 2022. Five men and woman ranging from 21 to 45 years old were shot in the incident. None of their wounds were fatal.

Police originally believed there was a lone gunman, but Hendriks and Calhoun are the second and third suspect arrested in connection to the downtown shooting.

PPD officers arrested 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph on Jan. 6, charging him with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing missiles into a building related to the shooting.

Rudolph was arrested by Escambia County Sheriff's deputies after he allegedly "punched (a woman) in the side of her head," then "threw her to the ground, hit her in the head with a handgun and stole her gun" on Dec. 27, 2022. Rudolph then allegedly stole the woman's Nissan Kicks SUV.

Rudolph was charged with robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a misdemeanor count of battery and a misdemeanor count of possessing marijuana.

Five days after the shooting, the downtown nightclub announced on Facebook they were permanently closed.

Hendricks is held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond and Calhoun is held without bond.

