Pensacola Police Department investigating shooting near 'M' and Cervantes streets

Pensacola police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of "M" and Cervantes streets.

Friday evening, police responded to a 911 caller stating someone had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and located a single victim, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. The PPD has not released the identity or condition of the victim.

At this time, there is no suspect description.

The scene is secure and being processed. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Shooting on West Cervantes in Pensacola sends person to hospital