Pensacola Police Department seeking suspect who demanded cash at Synovus Bank

The Pensacola Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in an attempted bank robbery.

The Pensacola Police Department is seeking an individual who walked up to a teller at the Synovus Bank at 125 W. Romana St. on April 18 and demanded $100 bills.

In case you missed it: Two Pensacola 20-year-olds arrested after five-county police chase through Florida

On April 18, the man entered the Synovus Bank at 125 W. Romana St. at 9:01 a.m., walked up to a teller and demanded $100 bills.

The teller did not give him any money, and he left the bank running east in the direction of Baylen Street. No weapons were displayed or threatened, and no one was injured.

The Pensacola Police Department is seeking an individual who walked up to a teller at the Synovus Bank at 125 W. Romana St. on April 18 and demanded $100 bills.

Anyone with information on the individual's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Synovus Bank on Romana Street targeted in attempted robbery