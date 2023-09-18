Pensacola police investigating after 3-year-old finds guns and shoots himself

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child shot himself Sunday after finding a loaded gun.

At a Scenic Highway home, the child found the loaded gun somewhere in the house and accidentally discharged the weapon into his arm.

"Someway or another the child was able to obtain the weapon and shoot himself," PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal. "We are looking into to see where the weapon was stored and if there are any charges we need to place on any adults at the home."

The child was treated at a local hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening, according to Wood.

Wood says the incident remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

