Pensacola police investigating body found on Scenic Highway

Pensacola police are investigating a deceased person found on the side of the road Sunday morning, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the area of Scenic Highway and Langley Avenue at 8:50 a.m. following a report that a dead body had been found. Police are now conducting an active investigation.

Scenic Highway is closed between Langley Avenue and Manolete Street. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigating dead body found near Scenic Highway