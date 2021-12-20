Pensacola police investigating after body found in tent near Graffiti Bridge

Pensacola police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in a tent near the 17th Avenue Graffiti Bridge late Monday afternoon.

The deceased individual appears to be a homeless man who died "some time ago," according to Pensacola Police Department Public Information Officer Mike Wood.

In case you missed it: Pensacola woman killed, man wounded after confrontation over dog that was shot dead, ECSO says

Wood said a man ran from the tent as officers were approaching it, and it's possible the man had active misdemeanor warrants. He has not been connected to the death at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigate body found in tent near Graffiti Bridge