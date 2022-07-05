Pensacola police investigating bomb threat at Pensacola State College

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at Pensacola State College.

PPD spokesman Mike Wood told the News Journal that Escambia County Emergency Management received a call about a bomb threat in a PSC building.

PSC police were immediately notified and evacuated Building 15 on campus.

The police department’s explosives detection K-9s are currently clearing the building.

Ninth Avenue at Airport Boulevard is being reopened, according to the PPD.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigating Pensacola State College bomb threat