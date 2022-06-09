Pensacola police investigating death after workers find woman's body near Bartram Park

A dead body was found at the corner of Main and Alcaniz streets near Bartram Park in downtown Pensacola on Thursday morning.

According to Pensacola police, the body of a white woman was found by city workers mowing grass in the area. The woman's identity and cause of death have not been released.

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that the death is being investigated as "suspicious," but cannot provide further details at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.

