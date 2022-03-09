Pensacola police investigating double shooting at sports bar

Authorities are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Pensacola police responded to Coyotes Sports Bar at 5030 Bayou Blvd. in Pensacola at 3:56 a.m.

Attempted murder: Three charged with attempted murder of Pensacola man over garbage thrown from car

Homicide: Two Pensacola men charged with homicide in Feb. 10 shooting near G and Bobe streets

Public Information Officer Mike Wood said there were two victims found. One victim had a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

They were transported for medical treatment in unknown condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD at 850-435-1901 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Coyotes Sports Bar double shooting under investigation