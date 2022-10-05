Pensacola Police investigating reports man jumped off Pensacola Bay Bridge

Update, 6 p.m.: Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that police are clearing the bridge and traffic is flowing.

Original story: Lanes of Pensacola Bay Bridge are currently blocked off as Pensacola Police Department responds to reports claiming that a man has jumped off of the bridge.

PPD spokesman Mike Wood told the News Journal that police began to receive reports just before 5 p.m.

Wood told the News Journal that lanes on the bridge are blocked by emergency vehicles and traffic is backing up from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze.

This is a developing story.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Police say man may have jumped off Pensacola Bay Bridge, investigation underway