Pensacola Police investigating Wells Fargo bank robbery on Bayou Boulevard

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a reported robbery of a Bayou Boulevard bank Friday afternoon — the second one in Escambia County in three days.

PPD received a call regarding a bank robbery of Wells Fargo in the 4000 block of Bayou Boulevard at about 3:50 p.m.

An unidentified suspect robbed allegedly robbed Wells Fargo Friday afternoon, according to Pensacola police.

According to Sgt. Britney Sturgeon, PPD Crime Scene and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting an investigation.

PPD say there were no injuries and no weapon was displayed. The suspect's name has not been released.

