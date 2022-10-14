Pensacola police, politicians & pastors joining roundtable on solutions to gun violence

Sheriff Chip Simmons speaks during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The Sheriff's Office and community leaders are looking for any information, including video, involving this Saturday's Bellview Athletic Park shooting.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a Gun Violence Round Table event address gun violence in the community and discuss possible solutions.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. Desoto St.

Those scheduled to attend will include Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Pensacola Chief of Police Eric Randall and Pastor Lonnie Davis Wesley III of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church.

Pensacola High School: Games moved after fights, shooting threat at Pensacola High football game

Bellview Park shooting: 'We cannot let the criminals win': Manhunt is on for Pensacola youth football game gunmen

The roundtable follows two instances of violence at youth sporting events: a brawl at a Pensacola High School football game and a fatal shooting during a children's football game at Bellview Athletic Park.

Simmons said those incidents are not the sole reason for the roundtable, but — noting any one shooting is one shooting is one too many — said the incidents are part of the larger discussion of gun violence in our community.

"I think that we in law enforcement, or me as the sheriff, want people to know that this is what we're seeing,” Simmons said. “This is what the numbers look like, this is what our experience is, and we need the community to basically work with us and to help us to get these people off the streets.”

Simmons said authorities would provide data on the number of local homicides, aggravated batteries and aggravated assaults. Officials will also provide their thoughts and insights on the violence and then go around the room to discuss problems and discuss potential solutions with the help of the community.

Escambia County Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh represents District 1, where the Bellview Park shooting occurred.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh speaks during a press conference at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The Sheriff's Office and community leaders are looking for any information, including video, involving this Saturday's Bellview Athletic Park shooting.

In that incident, an unnamed 22-year-old man was killed dead and a second individual, whose name and age have not been released, was injured after a group of men shot them next to a football field full of middle-school aged children.

Story continues

Bergosh attributed the increase of gun violence to factors such as witnesses not coming forward to help police solve crimes, a lack of fathers in households and drugs within the community.

Some of his suggested solutions include utilizing technology such as drones and cameras, and working with schools to support students without a sound family structure at home. Bergosh, former member of the Escambia County School Board, said students without family and without support often wound up falling into the wrong crowd and wrong behaviors.

Ultimately, he said we must find a way to keep the nuclear family intact, which could potentially be through federal, state and local tax policies that rewards families for staying together.

“I hope that folks realize we're serious. No matter what happens, our parks and our playgrounds are going to be safe spaces,” Bergosh said. “No matter what we have to do, no matter what resource the sheriff needs from the county. For my vote, we will spend the money necessary — if we've got to put cameras everywhere, if we have to fly drones above every peewee football game, we're gonna do what we have to do.”

State Rep. Michelle Salzman

Rep. Michelle Salzman, who represents northern Escambia County, said she believes gun violence is a social problem that must be addressed by the community with the help of the government.

She said the problem is the people in the community are hurting in some way, whether it be a mental illness, anger issues, not enough means for their family or drug addiction.

Salzman said the government’s role is helping to provide resources, find solutions and find ways to reach the community as a whole.

She sees the roundtable as a genuine effort by elected officials and the county and city police departments to be transparent with each other and the community and to find solutions and bring community support.

“A lot of times people feel like their voices aren't heard, or that we just don't care or that we don't even see the problem. So having this roundtable discussion is going to show the community, No. 1, that we recognize there's a problem, No. 2, we're here and we want to help, and, No. 3, we're listening,” Salzman said. “That's really all that community leaders can do is listen, acknowledge and try to find ways to make things better.”

Participants will be provided the opportunity to submit questions or comments in written form. To do so, attendees are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. The discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gun violence round table happeing at Brownsville Community Center