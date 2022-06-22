Pensacola police respond to Cervantes shooting that left one dead, one injured

Pensacola police are investigating a shooting at Attucks Court Wednesday morning that left one person dead, according to a Pensacola Police Department spokesperson.

Sgt. Britney Sturgeon told the News Journal that officers responded to shots being fired at the West Cervantes Street housing property just after 10:30 a.m.

Sturgeon said there was one unidentified person pronounced dead on the scene and a second injured person was taken to a local hospital.

"The scene is still very active, and investigators are on scene," Sturgeon told the News Journal.

There are currently no suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola shooting at Attucks Court leaves one dead, one injured