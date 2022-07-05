Pensacola police searching for elderly man accused of robbing Truist Bank on Creighton

The Pensacola Police is on scene investigating a robbery at Truist Financial on Creighton Road on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an elderly man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal the man robbed Truist Bank on Creighton Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Wood, the man walked up to the counter and slipped the teller a note demanding money. He then threatened to kill everyone if the teller didn't hurry.

No weapon was shown, according to Wood, but the individual did enter the bank with a tote bag. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police do not know if he escaped on foot or with a vehicle, but officers are currently investigating video evidence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or PPD at 850-435-1900.

