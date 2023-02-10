Pensacola police searching for man who robbed Circle K at gunpoint

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in connection with a gas station robbery Thursday morning.

PPD received reports at 1:50 a.m. that a male in all black clothing robbed a Circle K on Garden Street at gunpoint, according to a PPD news release.

Pensacola Police are searching for a light-skinned black male who robbed a Garden Street Circle K at gunpoint.

Authorities originally reported it was a white male, but amended their information Friday morning that they are searching for a light-skinned Black man.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on the identity of location of the suspect is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police searching for Garden Street Circle K robbery suspect