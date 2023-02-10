Pensacola police searching for man who robbed Circle K at gunpoint
The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in connection with a gas station robbery Thursday morning.
PPD received reports at 1:50 a.m. that a male in all black clothing robbed a Circle K on Garden Street at gunpoint, according to a PPD news release.
In case you missed it:'It's nerve wracking because you’re helpless': Fake active shooter report causes real trauma
Pensacola crime:PPD Chief Eric Randall's goal was to curb gun violence. How is he doing 18 months later?
Authorities originally reported it was a white male, but amended their information Friday morning that they are searching for a light-skinned Black man.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information on the identity of location of the suspect is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police searching for Garden Street Circle K robbery suspect