Pensacola seeks to create new downtown residential building with retail or restaurant

The former Pensacola Sports headquarters may one day be a new gateway to a new "waterfront innovation district" and an up to 90-foot residential building.

Pensacola is issuing a request for letters of interest to redevelop the old Pensacola Sports building located at 101 W. Main St. for the "highest and best" use of the property.

The Pensacola City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency board, voted 6-0 Tuesday to issue the request for letters of interest.

Pensacola Sports left the building last year to relocate to the Pensacola State College campus, and the building reverted back to control by the city.

At the same time, the six-story Harbourview on the Bay building on West Cedar Street and the three-level parking deck across the street have been listed on the market for $13.6 million.

Pensacola Sports Association Building

The timing presents an opportunity for the city to market the Pensacola Sports property in conjunction with the Harbourview complex. The Harbourview complex is privately owned through a 100-year lease with the city signed in 1984. The lease allows for one automatic renewal, so the property won't go back to the city until the year 2184.

However, the city's request is looking for a developer who is interested in buying the Harbourview property and the old Pensacola Sports property together.

"So (the Harbourview lease) does go forever," CRA Manager Victoria D'Angelo said. "However, when you get to a sale condition, things can be renegotiated."

The request calls for any proposal for all three properties to activate the waterfront side of the Harbourview building with a ground-floor restaurant or retail space along with a pedestrian-friendly entryway at the end of Baylin Steet to act as the entryway to the Baylen Slip Promenade that altogether would create a "waterfront innovation district."

For the Pensacola Sports property, the request calls for a multi-story residential building with a ground floor set aside for commercial retail or restaurant space.

CRA Urban Design Planner Rachel Bennett told the council that tying the properties together could further the goals of the city's waterfront redevelopment plan and create a new district that people would be drawn to.

"By introducing these types of new programming, we're looking to not only increase housing density but also create more interaction at the street level with pedestrians," Bennett said. "... (It) creates a reason for people to walk down the street and also to be guided toward the waterfront. We're looking at Baylin Street as being this entrance to this new district that we are trying to create."

Bennett said under current zoning, the maximum height of a building on the Pensacola Sports property could be 88 feet, but the new building heights bonus ordinance pending before the council could raise it to 150 feet if all the criteria of the ordinance are met.

"I don't think it is our preference to go the full 150 (feet)," Bennett said. "We would actually prefer to see maybe a max of 90 (feet) along the main street frontage and a max of 80 (feet) along Cedar Street to kind of step down and be a little bit more considerate of the shorter residential community to the south. Given that the (Escambia County) Courthouse is around 90 (feet) and the Harbourview building is also around 80 to 90 (feet), a taller building at around 90 feet would fit, to say the least."

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said by looking for a project that will maximize the "highest and best" use of the property, the city will bring in more tax revenue to the CRA that will enable it to do affordable housing projects like the Pensacola Motor Lodges.

"Our goal is to maximize our CRA revenue so we can go out, and it'd be intentional about other things," Reeves said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Sports building could become waterfront innovation district