Pensacola seeks to dismiss Confederate monument lawsuit; judge will rule by Jan. 19

An Escambia County Circuit Court judge will decide in the next two weeks whether there are any legal grounds for a lawsuit challenging the removal of Pensacola's Confederate monument to continue.

Escambia Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford told both sides in a hearing on Friday that she would make a decision on whether to dismiss the lawsuit by Jan. 19.

Save Southern Heritage Inc. Florida Chapter, Ladies Memorial Association, the Stephen Mallory Camp 1315 Sons of Confederate Veterans and others sued Pensacola and the state of Florida in state court the same day the Pensacola City Council voted to remove the monument in July 2020 and rename the park where it stood to Florida Square.

Pensacola had the case transferred to federal courts because it dealt with First Amendment issues.

Pensacola initially won the legal clearance from the federal court to remove the monument in October 2020, and the case appeared over. The monument was removed shortly after the ruling.

The lawsuit was resurrected when a federal appeals court ruled the case should've stayed in state courts and sent the case back to Escambia County Circuit Court.

Save Southern Heritage argued last year the city violated the original temporary restraining order barring it from removing the monument, but Shackelford ruled the federal court's original ruling dissolved the restraining order.

In a hearing on Friday, Pensacola argued the case should be thrown out because Save Southern Heritage lacks standing to sue the city over the issue, and removal of the monument is protected government speech.

Attorney David McCallister, representing Save Southern Heritage and the other groups suing the city, said the government made commitments when it put the monument up in the 1890s and that the state of Florida has a policy to protect and preserve historic monuments for "all citizens."

"All citizens does mean all citizens. It doesn't mean just those citizens which are preferred by ephemeral municipal governments," McCallister said. "It means, particularly under the Florida Constitution, what we recognize as unpopular speech, which needs to be protected. That's incorporated in Florida law, and it's the unpopular speech that the city of Pensacola is trying to remove from the public."

Attorney Bruce Partington, representing the city, said the case law on both Confederate monument removals and government speech is clear in that all previous attempts to block the removal of Confederate monuments in Florida have failed, and the government has a right to its own free speech.

"Just because the government has spoken some way in the past, it is not committed to in eternity speak the same way," Partington said. "And the city of Pensacola decided we do not want to venerate the Confederacy on our public property anymore, so we're going to remove the monument."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola seeks to dismiss Confederate monument lawsuit