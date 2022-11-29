Pensacola sex offender sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multiple gun crimes

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge after he pleaded guilty to numerous felony gun charges.

The United States Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida announced that 38-year-old James Leroy Smith Jr. was sentenced to 134 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle and multiple violations of his federal supervised release conditions.

"Senseless violence by armed felons endangers the public and results in serious consequences," stated U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody in a release. "Our partners at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office are to be commended for their swift actions in apprehending this violent felon."

ECSO deputies arrested Smith on April 24, 2021 for "shooting a black AR-style rifle loaded with rounds in a 100-round double-drum magazine" at a car while he was driving through a residential area in Pensacola.

"At the time, Smith was being supervised by the U.S. Probation Office following a prison sentence imposed for failure to register as a sex offender," the press release stated. "In addition to that federal offense, he had nine other felony convictions, including a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a conviction for sexual battery."

The ECSO worked jointly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.

Coody also stated that the ECSO's efforts made "our community safer, and this repeat offender is exactly where he belongs — back behind bars."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola sex offender receives 11-year prison sentence for gun crimes