Pensacola sex offender sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child porn

The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Wednesday that a 30-year-old Pensacola sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from a social media company on Jan. 28, 2021, and Feb. 18, 2021, that Nicholas Allen Walker had uploaded child pornography, which is what led to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

"Protecting innocent children from sexual predators remains one of our highest priorities," U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said in a press release. "I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who work diligently to identify these predators and bring them to justice so that they can no longer exploit any child again."

On April 8, 2021, Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigators interviewed Walker and obtained a search warrant for his cell phone. The search found that Walker had received and distributed "numerous" images and videos of child pornography for months.

Walker is a registered sex offender based on a prior conviction when he traveled to seduce a minor for sex.

At the conclusion of his 20-year prison sentence, Walker will spend a lifetime on supervised release, the press release says. He will also remain subject to all sex offender registration requirements.

