Pensacola shooting by Saudi national raises new questions about US-Saudi alliance

WASHINGTON – The shooting by a Saudi military trainee at a Pensacola naval base, which left three people dead and eight more wounded, is likely to further damage America's already fraught relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he spoke with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, "who expressed his condolences and sadness at the loss of life in the horrific attack."

But condolences may not be enough as the FBI investigates the shooter's motivations, including allegations that he posted anti-American sentiments on social media before the rampage.

The FBI identified the shooter as Mohammed Alshamrani. He was one of 852 Saudi nationals in the U.S. for military training provided under a security cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Alshamrani was shot and killed by a local deputy sheriff Friday. The Navy identified his victims as Airman Mohammed Hathaim, 19, from St. Petersburg, Florida; Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, from Coffee, Alabama; and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, from Richmond Hill, Georgia.

The FBI is examining tweets that Alshamrani may have posted on Friday morning, railing against the United States for its support of Israel and for purported crimes against Muslims, including the detention of suspects in Guantanamo Bay.

More: FBI investigating tweets purportedly from suspect in NAS Pensacola shooting

"Because he was a Saudi, there is a rush to assume a jihadi link – a predilection that is particularly strong given the important role Saudis played in perpetrating the 9/11 attacks," Daniel Byman, a counter-terrorism and Middle East expert with Georgetown University, wrote in an analysis just after Friday's incident.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers involved in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks were Saudis, and the kingdom continues to come under scrutiny as a source of funding for international terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda.

The murders in Florida come at an already tense moment in U.S.-Saudi relations. Saudi Arabia's role in the 2018 slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post journalist, remains a festering wound in the alliance.

And the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which the U.S. has supported through military intelligence and weapons, has stirred outrage on Capitol Hill.

"All of the negative aspects of US-Saudi relations are going to come back into focus," said Gerald Feierstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Yemen who also served in numerous other diplomatic posts, including in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Lebanon.

"The administration’s been doing its best to dampen down (criticism of Saudi Arabia) and promote the idea of close ties," said Feierstein, now a senior vice president at the Middle East Institute in Washington. But Florida's attack "is going to make all of those arguments a lot harder."

The Saudi government has taken steps since the 9/11 attacks to prevent money laundering and other crimes that enable terrorism financing, but serious gaps remain, according to a 2018 report by the Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental body.

And while Saudi rulers have successfully promoted a more moderate form of Islam, among other important steps, “this remains very much a work in progress,” Feierstein said.

Byman noted that the Saudi government has an incentive to crack down on extremist groups "because it sees them as a threat to the kingdom’s own security."

In the Florida case, "what we need immediately from Saudi Arabia is information," he wrote in his analysis. "Answering the question of terrorist intent may require interviews with those who knew the pilot, any writing or social media posts he left as a record, and similar data that might help us understand what was behind the violence."

More: Why was a Saudi national at a US Naval base? International training is part of NAS Pensacola's mission

But Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has already labeled the incident a "planned terrorist attack" and questioned the program that allows Saudi military students to come to the U.S.

"This event demonstrates a serious failure in the vetting process and in the way in which we invite these people to our community," Gaetz also said on Twitter.