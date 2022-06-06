Pensacola shop owner's death caught on camera, police say; arrested Baker fire chief suspended

The 63-year-old man who officials allege was killed by a Baker fire chief was missing for "a few" days prior to Pensacola police officers finding his body in a shop off Creighton Road, according to an arrest report.

Brian Easterling was arrested Sunday and is accused of fatally shooting a 63-year-old business owner in Pensacola. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Easterling was suspended by the Baker Fire Board of Directors on Monday. Baker Fire Assistant Chief Mark McKenzie said he will assume the duties of fire chief in the interim.

According to Easterling's police report, Pensacola police officers responded to a welfare check for the victim because his neighbors had not seen him for several days.

Baker Fire Chief Brian Easterling has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of a 63-year-old Pensacola shop owner on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The officers entered the man's residence where they found blood on the floor, but did not find the shop owner.

Family members escorted officers to the victim's shop and let them inside. Once officers entered the shop, the police report notes that the victim was found lying underneath a car cover.

The police report notes video surveillance from inside and outside of the shop taken June 2 places a person who was positively identified by two witnesses as Easterling with the shop owner at 5:15 p.m.

"Easterling is seen standing outside of the door looking around nervously … before entering the building," the report noted, referencing the surveillance video details. "Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (victim), (victim) then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen on video getting a car cover and covering (victim)."

The now-suspended fire chief was transferred from Okaloosa County Jail to Escambia County Jail Monday evening. He is held without bond and is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, according to ECSO.

