SpaceX and Axiom Space are eyeing the waters off Pensacola for a possible splashdown location for the Ax-3 mission Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice to pilots Sunday that restricts airspace for a 9-mile area approximately 30 miles offshore from the Pensacola area for "space operations" from 5:10 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

NASA and SpaceX announced Sunday that the crew of Ax-3 would undock their Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday to prepare for re-entry.

The Ax-3 mission launched in January as the first all-European private astronaut mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Splashdown for the mission was previously planned to occur off Florida's east coast, but weather conditions in the Atlantic make the Gulf of Mexico a better option.

Axiom Space has used SpaceX rockets to fly two previous private astronaut crews to the ISS.

Dragon and the Ax-3 crew are now targeting no earlier than Tuesday, February 6 at 9:05 a.m. ET to undock from the @Space_Station. Teams continue to keep an eye on recovery weather conditions → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/P2QeBKazkM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2024

When the crew of Ax-2 returned to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, many Pensacola residents heard the sonic boom as the Dragon capsule passed overhead.

With the splashdown of Ax-3 set off the coast of Pensacola, hearing any kind of sonic boom in Pensacola is unlikely. But areas to the northwest of Pensacola in Alabama and Mississippi may hear a sonic boom.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola targeted as splashdown location for SpaceX Ax-3 mission