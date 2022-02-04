Pensacola teen facing three counts of attempted murder in Cervantes Street shooting

A Pensacola teen is facing multiple attempted murder charges in connection with a double shooting Wednesday evening on Cervantes Street, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release.

According to the release, Maleik Hunter, 17, allegedly shot at three people as they were walking along West Cervantes Street near E Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, striking two of them.

Previously: PPD: Two wounded in shooting at E and Cervantes streets in Pensacola

More from PPD: Suspect charged in gunfire exchange with Pensacola SWAT officer

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Hunter has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola teen Maleik Hunter charged in Cervantes double shooting