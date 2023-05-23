Pensacola teen jailed for 2 years on murder charges demands speedy trial before judge

A Pensacola teen charged with murdering a 22-year-old in 2021 is demanding a trial within 45 days.

Iris Isaiah Jenkins, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly firing a gun into a car at Attucks Court apartments Aug. 14, 2021, killing 22-year-old Michael Yeldon Jr.

He has been in the Escambia County Jail since his arrest on Aug. 31, 2021.

During Monday's hearing, Escambia Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson asked Jenkins if he understands what must happen if he files a demand for speedy trial, saying the trial cannot be delayed once it's filed.

Jenkins arrested: Pensacola police arrest 17-year-old in homicide of 22-year-old at Attucks Court

Yeldon killed: 22-year-old killed in shooting at Attucks Court, PPD seeking info

"If something comes up (like) there are new witnesses, there's new testing that you're aware of the state is working on to get results, then you may be stuck going to trial without deposing witnesses. Do you understand that?" Robinson asked Jenkins.

"Yes, sir, your honor," he replied.

What is a demand for speedy trial?

A defendant's motion for a speedy trial "binds the accused and the state," according to Florida's Rules of Criminal Procedure, and tells the court that the defense is ready for trial within five days from the motion.

Once a demand for speedy trial motion is filed, a judge must hold a calendar call within five days. During the calendar call, the court "shall set the case for trial to commence at a date no less than five days nor more than 45 days from the date of the calendar call."

Jenkins 45-day limit for trial is July 6.

Robinson set a court date on June 14 where the judge and attorneys will reach a decision for a trial date.

What is Iris Jenkins accused of doing on Aug. 14, 2021?

Yeldon, the homicide victim, was driving at the Attucks Court housing complex on West Cervantes Street at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, with Cedric Lockett Jr. when Jenkins allegedly began firing into the vehicle. After Yeldon was shot, his vehicle struck an apartment building.

Story continues

Yeldon was transported to Baptist Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Aug. 15 while surrounded by his family, his father, Michael Anthony Yeldon Sr., told the News Journal in 2021.

"The bullet had entered the right side of his head and ricocheted inside, tearing up brain tissue," the father said shortly after his son's death. "Because it had crossed through both hemispheres, there was too much damage to do surgery. The doctor said that there was nothing he could do. So we prayed and cried."

Jenkins details: Arrest report reveals new details about 22-year-old shot and killed at Attucks Court

What is Iris Jenkins' alleged motive for shooting Michael Yeldon Jr.?

The night of the incident, Yeldon drove to pick up Lockett and a third person named Willie McKay, according to Jenkins' arrest report.

Lockett told authorities they believed they were going to "meet some females." Once in the vehicle, McKay told Yeldon he need to stop by Attucks Court.

"Once at Attucks Court, Yeldon drove around in the complex for a brief period," the report states. "At one point, Lockett saw three males standing on a corner inside the complex. He heard McKay shout something as he opened the rear passenger door to exit the vehicle as it approached the males."

Michael Anthony Yeldon Sr. (left) poses with his son Michael Anthony Yeldon Jr. (right).

Lockett told authorities that McKay had partially exited the vehicle when Lockett said he heard gunshots. He said he heard McKay shout for Yeldon to drive, but the car would not accelerate and began to slowly roll.

The arrest report states Jenkins was dating a woman named Ly'Niya Purifoy during the incident. While Purifoy and Jenkins were dating, she was pregnant with McKay's child, according to the report.

"Jenkins and McKay do not get along," the report says. "They have been arguing for weeks and making threats towards each other's life."

Purifoy told detectives that McKay contacted her the day of the shooting, saying he was going to kill Jenkins in Attucks Court.

How was Iris Jenkins caught and arrested?

The night of the incident, Jenkins was hanging out with Antwon Odom, Tytherrian Abrams and Andetrious Watson at Watson's home, Odom told authorities.

Odom confirmed with authorities a photograph of a firearm that Watson said Jenkins possessed the night of the shooting. He also said they went with Jenkins to Attucks Court along with someone named "lil man" where Jenkins said someone would drive up soon to begin shooting.

As Yeldon's car began traveling toward them, Odom began to run "because of what Jenkins told him about someone coming to shoot."

"He then heard several gunshots," the report states. "He ran into a screen door and seconds later returned to Watson's apartment. Once inside the apartment, he heard Watson's mom yelling for Jenkins to get the gun out of her house."

Once Jenkins arrived back at the apartment, Odom told authorities Jenkins said he "pop that bih and it jammed." Jenkins' mom later arrived to Attucks Court and left with Jenkins.

Odom positively identified Jenkins in a photo lineup. He was arrested by Pensacola police on Aug. 31, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola teen demands speedy trial in Michael Yeldon Jr. murder