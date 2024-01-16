Pensacola is under a hard freeze warning. Here's what to know, how to prepare

Pensacolians awoke Tuesday morning to near-freezing temperatures and rain — narrowly missing dangerous conditions that could have led to freezing rain. But we aren’t out of the woods yet.

The National Weather Service placed the Pensacola area under a hard freeze warning through Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as temperatures will drop again after sunset.

The cold weather is part of an Arctic blast of cold that is affecting most of the country.

Hard Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees for an extended period of time.

During a hard freeze, vegetation, outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems are all at risk of damage. Dangerous conditions like freezing rain, frostbite and hypothermia can put people at risk, too.

Here’s what to know about freezing rain and how to prepare for a hard freeze.

What is a hard freeze warning? How is it different from a freeze warning?

The NWS issues a variety of warnings related to cold weather, including wind chill watches and warnings, as well as freeze watches, warnings and advisories.

A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are forecasted to drop below 28 degrees for an extended length of time.

A freeze warning is issued when it is a bit warmer, going into effect when temperatures below 32 degrees are expected for a long period of time.

A freeze watch is when there is a potential for widespread freezing in 24 to 36 hours.

A frost advisory is issued when frost is expected or occurring.

Pipes, plants at risk during hard freeze warnings

The NWS says even frost can affect vegetation sensitive to the cold, and commercial crops and plants are at risk of being killed under a hard freeze warning.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the NWS said in its latest weather advisory about hard freeze warnings.

Also at risk of damage are outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems, NWS notes. You can drain the pipes or, if they are above ground, wrap them to keep them from freezing.

What is freezing rain called?

According to the NWS, freezing rain is called just that — freezing rain.

What happens when we have freezing rain?

Freezing rain and sleet are produced from a similar process. Liquid raindrops form in a layer of warm air well above the surface, according to the NWS. Those water drops will fall through a layer of freezing air hugging the ground. The difference between freezing rain and sleet is that pocket of warm air.

When the precipitation falls through a thin layer of freezing air, they don’t have enough time to freeze before hitting the ground. Instead, they freeze when they contact the surface, creating a coating of ice. This is called freezing rain.

Sleet is when that layer of freezing air is thicker, giving the water drops enough time to freeze before hitting the surface.

Why is freezing rain dangerous?

Ideal driving conditions are dry roads that your tires can grip, maximizing the traction your vehicle has while in motion. Icy roads create dangerous slip-and-slide conditions where you can easily lose control of your vehicle and crash into property or another vehicle with little to no warning.

Freezing rain can also add additional weight to tree branches and power lines, causing them to snap or break, according to the NWS.

How to deal with freezing rain?

The best way to deal with freezing rain is to simply avoid it. Parking your vehicle in a garage or in a covered area can help protect it from a potential mix of freezing rain and sleet, but drivers should always avoid driving.

Here’s what to do to prepare for freezing rain:

Keep your vehicle in a garage or shelter, if possible.

Raise windshield wipers from your windshield to make it easier to scrape ice from your windshield and to prevent the rubber from getting frozen to the glass.

Slow down. When roads are icy, vehicles don’t have the traction required to stop quickly.

Stay alert. When the temperature is near freezing, the roadway may look wet when in fact ice is forming.

Check tire inflation often. As temperatures drop, so can your tire pressure. Low tire pressure does not give tires better traction in icy conditions, it only makes them more vulnerable to damage.

Remember that bridges and overpasses are more prone to freezing in these types of conditions and will ice over first. Proceed with caution when driving in these areas.

Don’t attempt to pass slower vehicles.

Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Gently apply brakes and accelerate at a slow speed.

Florida does not allow tire chains. Section 316.299, Florida Statutes, states that only tires with rubber studs designed to improve traction are permitted on public roadways.

Be patient and courteous. Driving in adverse weather conditions can be stressful.

Remember to dial *FHP (*347) from your mobile phone if you are on the road and need assistance.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Freezing rain is dangerous. Here's what to know to stay safe