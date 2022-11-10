Pensacola woman, 72, gets life for shooting man who rejected her romantic advances

On Wednesday, Escambia Circuit Judge Linda Nobles sentenced a 72-year-old woman to life in state prison for attempting to murder a man who rejected her romantic advances in 2020.

Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm on July 29 for shooting her next-door neighbor six times on Sept. 25, 2020.

"Before law enforcement arrived, Buschbaum lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift, then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment," a State Attorney's Office press release noted.

The night the victim was shot, EMS transported him to a nearby hospital and he survived his wounds.

After the shooting, the man told authorities he didn't know why Buschbaum would shoot him, but believes "her mental health was a large contributor," outlining that she became obsessive with him and developed romantic feelings.

"Yagaunda Buschbaum had attempted to kiss him on September 24, 2020, but he had to physically stop her advances toward him," the arrest report noted. "(He) stated (Buschbaum) had developed romantic feeling for him and he believes she had wanted a relationship with him."

He then told authorities that she lured him toward the back door of her apartment by telling him she had a gift. She then shot him six times.

"(The victim) stated (Buschbaum) entered her apartment and was speaking to him through the open sliding glass door, when he felt a strong force push against him, at which point he realized he had been shot," the report says. "(He) stated (Buschbaum) exited her apartment and continued to discharge her firearm at him, as he begged her to stop."

Under Florida's 10-20-LIFE statute, Buschbaum will serve a mandatory 25-year sentence before being eligible for parole.

