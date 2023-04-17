Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Pensacola woman Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a minor under 13 years old.

Jealisa Rena Williams was charged with one first-degree felony count of kidnapping a minor and a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana after she allegedly grabbed the child's arm and pulled the child into her Motel 6 room.

Williams allegedly asked the child for a hug and the child declined, according to the arrest report. Then, "a few minutes later (the child) was running by room 215 ... when Williams grabbed (the child) by the arm and pulled (the child) into the room."

The reports states the child immediately ran from the room once Williams let go of the child's arm. The child did not have any injuries.

When deputies arrived and asked Williams for her identification, "a small plastic baggie containing four pink pills fell out on the ground." She then "produced a plastic bag of approximately two grams of marijuana."

The arrest report states that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are testing the pink pills. The report does not state a potential motive for Williams allegedly kidnapping the child.

Williams is held in Escambia County Jail on $105,500 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping child at Motel 6