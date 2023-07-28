Pensacola woman arrested for animal cruelty after decayed dog found in crate

An Escambia County Sheriff's deputy arrested a 25-year-old Pensacola woman after the deputy discovered a decaying dog in the woman's home Thursday.

The deputy arrested Darby King for aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death after he discovered "Blue" in a crate while he was investigating an alleged burglary.

"While doing a walk through I located a metal dog crate located in a small room near the front portion inside the residence," King's arrest report states. "When I approached the dog crate I smelled a foul odor at which point I lifted the cover and looked inside. King immediately began crying when I lifted the cover which is when I observed what appeared to be the remains of a large animal."

The deputy said he observed dark colored fur and "what appeared to be various small bones from an animal."

Much of King's statement was redacted in the report, but based on the unredacted segments, it appears King never intended to take care of "Blue."

"I asked King why she did not take the dog to an animal shelter if she did not plan on taking care of it," the report said between King's redacted statements. "This means King was the only adult able to provide food and water to her dog and failed to do so."

The deputy noted there were no food or water bowls inside the dog cage.

Darby is held in Escambia County Jail on $5,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida woman Darby King charged in animal cruelty death of dog