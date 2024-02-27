Pensacola woman arrested for attempted murder in stabbing captured on Facebook Live

An altercation that began over Facebook comments ended with a woman being stabbed on a Facebook Live stream, according to a Pensacola woman's arrest report.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Nikyla Moore, 19, for attempted homicide after a Facebook Live stream apparently shows her stabbing another woman with a kitchen knife. The incident was reportedly sparked by comments Moore made about the victim's children online.

"The video showed a Black female, in the driveway of her home, throwing something at another Black female in the street and hitting her," Moore's arrest report says. "The video then shows the female suspect producing a large kitchen knife and making several aggressive overhand stabbing motions toward (victim) before stabbing her in the forearm."

The Office of the State Attorney is charging Moore with attempted felony murder, a first-degree felony punishable up to life in prison. Moore entered a plea of not guilty to the charge Friday.

She remains in Escambia County Jail without bond.

In case you missed it: Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial questions 'purpose' of lucrative retirement plan

How did the fight between Nikyla Moore and the victim happen?

The victim in the case told deputies she had been fighting with Moore through Facebook for an undisclosed amount of time, saying Moore spoke harshly of her children.

"(Victim) stated the female sent her the address on (redacted) and (victim) stated that she went to the address with the intention of fighting the other female because of what she said by her on Facebook concerning her kids," the report says. "(Victim) stated when she arrived at the house, she got out of the car, the female ran up to her and stabbed her in the arm with a kitchen knife."

A witness reportedly livestreamed the incident.

The arrest report says in the Facebook Live video, a group of people, including the victim, can be seen standing in the middle of the roadway in front of Moore's house while Moore was allegedly throwing "several items" at the group.

The group reportedly began walking toward her in unison while Moore began "swinging her arms aggressively, with an object in her hand." While the group began retreating from Moore, someone in the group said, "Oooh, she has a knife."

"Moore then approaches the female, identified as (victim) seen taking a step back as Moore lunges forward, swinging her arm in a downward motion," the report says. "In the video someone states 'she stabbed her.'"

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida woman Niklya Moore arrested in attempted murder Facebook fight