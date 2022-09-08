Pensacola woman arrested in murder sees charges dropped after co-defendant's acquittal

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
·2 min read

A Pensacola woman accused of helping kill her daughter's boyfriend had her charges dismissed after her alleged co-conspirator was acquitted of first-degree premeditated murder Friday.

The Office of the State Attorney cited Jonathon Hobbs' acquittal when it announced they will not prosecute Dawn Sluder on first-degree premeditated murder, according to a court document.

"Hobbs was acquitted by the jury after putting on a case claiming self-defense," the court document notes. "Because a defendant cannot be lawfully convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for aiding and abetting a justifiable homicide ... the State concedes the Defendant's Motion to Dismiss."

Acquittal: Milton man found not guilty of murder after testifying he shot in self defense

Sluder's indictment: Escambia County couple indicted on murder charges in 'tragic' Cantonment shooting death

Hobbs was found not guilty in the Feb. 1, 2021, shooting death of 36-year-old Danny Blackmon Jr. following a two-day trial last week.

Sluder is a friend to Hobbs and asked him for help with her daughter, Crystal Hassell, who was dating Blackmon.

Hobbs testified during his trial that he and Sluder "were just going to check on" Hassell at the time of the shooting, but said Blackmon had walked up and threatened to kill him.

"He took three steps coming at me, pulling something out of his pocket ... and it was a black object," Hobbs said.

"I raised my gun and I blacked out, I believe I was in shock, and I just shot," Hobbs continued. "That's all I did."

According to Hassell's version of the story, Sluder allegedly kept Hassell from tending to her deceased boyfriend after Hobbs shot Blackmon.

"(Hassell) said Sluder began beating her, striking her in the head, face, and body," Sluder's arrest report noted. "(She) said while Sluder was hitting her, she told her she was going to 'knock her out' and to 'let him die.'"

An Escambia County jury heard the details of the incident during a trial Thursday and Friday and returned a not guilty verdict. Afterward, Sluder successfully requested to have her case dismissed.

Sluder was released from the Escambia County Jail Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., according to Escambia jail records.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Dawn Sluder's homicide case dropped after co-defendant acquitted

