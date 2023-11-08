Pensacola woman arrested for vehicle theft, kidnapping

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The woman who allegedly stole a vehicle and kidnapped a child on Monday afternoon is now in custody, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Miracle Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Escambia County jail on Tuesday at 8:23 p.m.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

Armstrong is accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl who was found on Monday night in the abandoned stolen vehicle outside Woodsies Hilltop Bar on Mobile Highway. Sheriff Chip Simmons drove the girl back to her family less than a mile away from the bar.

The sheriff’s office announced her arrest on Facebook Tuesday night.

Armstrong is charged with vehicle theft and kidnapping. Her bond is $210,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.